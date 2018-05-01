Padres' Carlos Asuaje: Out of lineup again Tuesday
Asuaje is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Giants.
For the second consecutive game the Padres are deciding to withhold Asuaje from the starting lineup. After 30 games he owns an unimpressive .198/.274/.302 line. Jose Pirela will start at second base and hit cleanup while Asuaje heads to the bench.
