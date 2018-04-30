Asuaje is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Giants.

Asuaje, who is hitting just .200/.276/.305 through 29 games this season, will head to the bench for the second time in three games as he continues to get squeezed for playing time. Jose Pirela will once again start at second base, with Franchy Cordero starting in left field.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories