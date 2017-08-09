Padres' Carlos Asuaje: Out of lineup Wednesday
Asuaje is not in Wednesday's lineup against the Reds, Jeff Sanders of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Asuaje heads to the bench after five straight starts for a regular day off in favor of Yangervis Solarte. After a hot start to the second half of the season, Asuaje is just 8-for-37 with two extra-base hits during the last 11 games.
