Play

Asuaje is not in Wednesday's lineup against the Reds, Jeff Sanders of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Asuaje heads to the bench after five straight starts for a regular day off in favor of Yangervis Solarte. After a hot start to the second half of the season, Asuaje is just 8-for-37 with two extra-base hits during the last 11 games.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast