Padres' Carlos Asuaje: Out of Sunday lineup
Asuaje is out of Sunday's lineup against the Nationals.
He is hitting .254 with one home run over his last 63 at-bats. When Asuaje is not hitting for a high average, it is awfully difficult for him to be a positive fantasy contributor. Yangervis Solarte will start at second base and hit cleanup.
