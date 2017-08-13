Padres' Carlos Asuaje: Out of Sunday lineup
Asuaje is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
After hitting .320 in June and .307 in July, Asuaje is hitting just .225 over his first 40 at-bats during the month of August. He'll cede the start at second base to Yangervis Solarte, who will bat cleanup against Kenta Maeda and the Dodgers.
More News
-
Padres' Carlos Asuaje: Out of lineup Wednesday•
-
Padres' Carlos Asuaje: Smashes second home run of season•
-
Padres' Carlos Asuaje: Heads to bench Wednesday•
-
Padres' Carlos Asuaje: Rides pine against lefty Wednesday•
-
Padres' Carlos Asuaje: Retreats to bench Thursday•
-
Padres' Carlos Asuaje: Connects on first MLB long ball•
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...