Asuaje is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

After hitting .320 in June and .307 in July, Asuaje is hitting just .225 over his first 40 at-bats during the month of August. He'll cede the start at second base to Yangervis Solarte, who will bat cleanup against Kenta Maeda and the Dodgers.