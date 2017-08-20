Play

Asuaje is out of Sunday's lineup against the Nationals.

He is hitting .254 with one home run over his last 63 at-bats. When Asuaje is not hitting for a high average, it is awfully difficult for him to be a positive fantasy contributor. Yangervis Solarte will start at second base and hit cleanup.

