Asuaje was recalled from Triple-A El Paso and will start at second base and bat sixth Sunday against the Pirates.

Asuaje assumed the active roster spot of outfielder Matt Szczur, who was designated for assignment. After losing out on his starting role at the keystone and being banished to the minors in late May, Asuaje caught fire at the plate, slashing .338/.408/.492 across 149 plate appearances with El Paso. Though he'll receive the starting nod Sunday, Asauje may have to settle for a backup role behind Jose Pirela on most occasions.