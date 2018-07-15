Asuaje went 2-for-2 with a pair of walks, a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's loss to the Cubs.

Asuaje has wrestled the Padres' starting second base job (against righties) from Jose Pirela, slashing .353/.476/.441 in 42 plate appearances since being recalled from the minors at the beginning of July. The 26-year-old doesn't provide much in the power department -- just one extra-base hit over that span -- but he can help deep-league owners in terms of batting average and run production while batting second in the order.