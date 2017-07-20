Asuaje is not in the lineup Thursday against the Giants, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Asuaje has been a pleasant surprise for the Padres this season, batting .312 in the big leagues, but he'll head to the bench with southpaw Madison Bumgarner taking the hill for San Francisco on Thursday. Jose Pirela will move to the infield to replace him while Matt Szczur, Jabari Blash and Hunter Renfroe hold down the fort in the outfield.