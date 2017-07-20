Padres' Carlos Asuaje: Retreats to bench Thursday
Asuaje is not in the lineup Thursday against the Giants, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Asuaje has been a pleasant surprise for the Padres this season, batting .312 in the big leagues, but he'll head to the bench with southpaw Madison Bumgarner taking the hill for San Francisco on Thursday. Jose Pirela will move to the infield to replace him while Matt Szczur, Jabari Blash and Hunter Renfroe hold down the fort in the outfield.
More News
-
Padres' Carlos Asuaje: Connects on first MLB long ball•
-
Padres' Carlos Asuaje: Playing time extended•
-
Padres' Carlos Asuaje: Triples in win Saturday•
-
Padres' Carlos Asuaje: Produces three-hit game•
-
Padres' Carlos Asuaje: Could be taking over second base•
-
Padres' Carlos Asuaje: Rejoins big club Friday•
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...
-
Buy low on Samardzija?
Is Jeff Samardzija someone worth buying low on? Chris Towers takes a look at the numbers, and...
-
How much FAAB on Moncada?
Todd Frazier is headed to New York and Yoan Moncada is headed to Chicago. Heath Cummings looks...
-
Frazier trade impacts Moncada, Robertson
No major Fantasy assets were moved in the Todd Frazier trade, but there are still major consequences...