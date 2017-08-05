Asuaje went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run, two runs and two RBI against the Pirates on Friday.

Asuaje launched his second home run of the year to extend the Padres' lead to three runs in the fifth inning, though the Padres would go on to lose the contest. Although he doesn't offer much in the power department, he's hitting .311 with a .378 on-base percentage.