Padres' Carlos Asuaje: Smashes second homer of 2017 on Friday
Asuaje went 2-for-4 with a double, a homer, two runs and two RBI Friday against the Pirates.
Asuaje launched his second homer of the year to extend the Padres lead to three runs in the fifth inning, though the Padres would go on to lose the contest. Although he doesn't offer much in the power department, he's provided fantasy managers with excellent batting average and on-base percentage totals.
