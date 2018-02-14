Asuaje will compete with Cory Spangenberg for the starting second base gig this spring, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Spangenberg seems like the early favorite to break camp with the top spot on the depth chart, but Asuaje shouldn't be overlooked. While Spangenberg was incredibly inconsistent last season, Asuaje produced a solid .270 batting average and has an excellent eye at the plate. The 26-year-old also improved his defense significantly last season. That said, Asuaje really only plays second base, which could hurt him in a direct competition with the versatile Spangenberg. This situation should clear up over the course of Cactus League play, although Asuaje's lack of positional versatility may keep him off the Opening Day roster if he can't crack the starting lineup.