Torres signed a minor-league contract with the Padres on Thursday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. The deal includes an invitation to spring training.

Torres spent most of the 2018 campaign with Triple-A Syracuse, compiling a 3.02 ERA, 1.046 WHIP and 51 strikeouts in 50.2 innings of work. He also made nine appearances for the Nationals, struggling to a 6.52 ERA and 1.24 WHIP across 9.2 frames of relief. Entering his age-36 season, Torres is nothing more than an organizational depth piece.