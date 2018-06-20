Padres' Carter Capps: Makes 2018 debut in short-season ball
Capps has made two appearances of short-season Tri-City this season, allowing one run on four hits and no walks and striking out three over two innings.
After being outrighted off the Padres' 40-man roster in late March, Capps stuck around at San Diego's spring training facility to continue working on his mechanics. Capps, who posted a 1.16 ERA and 58:7 K:BB over 31 frames for the Marlins in 2015, has since seen his career fall by the wayside the past three seasons. The right-hander's 2016 campaign was wiped out by Tommy John surgery in March of that year, and he was limited to only 11 appearances with San Diego in 2017 before undergoing surgery last September to address thoracic outlet syndrome. In addition to Capps' health complications, the MLB declared the hop-step delivery he used to great success in 2015 illegal, forcing him to overhaul his mechanics. While it's good to see that Capps is at least back on the mound, he has a long way to go before resurfacing in a big-league bullpen.
