Padres' Carter Capps: Pitching well in minors
Capps (ankle) has pitched well since returning from the minor league disabled list July 14, firing seven scoreless innings with seven strikeouts in four appearances.
Capps has come along slowly this season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, but he has been pitching well lately and could find himself back in the majors soon, according to Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune. The Padres traded away their closer Brandon Maurer on Monday and they may not be done making moves prior to next week's trade deadline. If and when Capps returns to the majors, he could find himself in the mix for closing duties right off the bat, something fantasy owners hunting for saves should keep an eye on.
