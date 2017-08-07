Capps was recalled from Triple-A El Paso on Monday.

Capps has been slowly making his way back from Tommy John surgery, but he is set to rejoin the big club after compiling a healthy 2.81 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 25.2 innings with the Chihuahuas. He should immediately slide into the backend of the Padres' bullpen, and he could eventually work himself into save situations if he pitches well. Buddy Baumann was sent back to the minors in a corresponding move.