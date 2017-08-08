Padres' Carter Capps: Roughed up in debut
Capps was charged with three runs over two-thirds of an inning in Monday's loss to Cincinnati.
Capps struggled in his 2017 debut, loading the bases via a double and two walks before being lifted from the game. The 27-year-old watched all three of his baserunners cross home plate following an eighth-inning grand slam off the bat of Patrick Kivlehan. The flamethrowing righty was dominant in his last season prior to undergoing Tommy John surgery (1.16 ERA and 16.8 K/9), so there is certainly value in his arm if he can get back on track. That said, fantasy owners should take a patient approach with Capps, especially considering that he won't be in line for many save opportunities with the Padres' current bullpen configuration.
