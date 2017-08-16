Play

Capps worked around a single to record a scoreless inning in Tuesday's victory over the Phillies.

It was Capps' first scoreless appearance in four chances since returning from the disabled list Aug. 7, but he has still yet to register his first strikeout of the 2017 season. The 27-year-old hasn't displayed the upper-90s fastball he is known for, averaging just 92.6 mph since his activation. Capps is coming off of Tommy John surgery, so it may take some time until he rediscovers his dominant form.

