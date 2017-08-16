Padres' Carter Capps: Throws scoreless inning Tuesday
Capps worked around a single to record a scoreless inning in Tuesday's victory over the Phillies.
It was Capps' first scoreless appearance in four chances since returning from the disabled list Aug. 7, but he has still yet to register his first strikeout of the 2017 season. The 27-year-old hasn't displayed the upper-90s fastball he is known for, averaging just 92.6 mph since his activation. Capps is coming off of Tommy John surgery, so it may take some time until he rediscovers his dominant form.
More News
-
Padres' Carter Capps: Roughed up in debut•
-
Padres' Carter Capps: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Padres' Carter Capps: Pitching well in minors•
-
Padres' Carter Capps: Back on DL with ankle issue•
-
Padres' Carter Capps: Activated, optioned to Triple-A•
-
Padres' Carter Capps: Unimpressive against live hitters•
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...