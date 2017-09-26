Padres' Carter Capps: To undergo shoulder surgery
Capps will undergo surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome, A.J. Cassavell of MLB.com reports Monday.
Capps is a promising reliever with big-time velocity when he's on, but he has now tossed just 12.1 innings in the past two seasons as injuries have kept him grounded. The Padres are hopeful he will be healthy for spring training next season.
