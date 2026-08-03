Padres' Casey Mize: Dealt to San Diego

San Diego acquired Mize and Gage Workman from Detroit in exchange for Kash Mayfield and Jackson Wolf on Monday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Mize comes over to San Diego that acquired starting pitcher Robbie Ray from the Giants earlier Monday. The 29-year-old has posted career-best numbers this season, registering a 2.70 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 85:19 K:BB in 86.2 innings. The Padres' pitching staff has been brutalized by injuries all season with Joe Musgrove (elbow), Nick Pivetta (forearm) and Lucas Giolito (elbow) all on the injured list. Mize is in the final year of team control with his contract expiring after the 2026 season.