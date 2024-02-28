The Padres reassigned Seagle to minor-league camp Wednesday.

Seagle got the chance to make his MLB debut for the Padres in the final week of the 2023 season, with the 27-year-old logging one plate appearance as a backup catcher. Though he was outrighted off the 40-man roster following the season, Seagle remained in the San Diego organization and attended big-league spring training, though he was never a serious threat to crack the Padres' Opening Day roster. He'll likely open the 2024 campaign at Triple-A El Paso.