The Padres selected Seagle's contract from Triple-A El Paso on Saturday.

Seagle began the season with Double-A San Antonio before finishing the season in Triple-A, and he'll now give the Padres depth behind the plate with Luis Campusano (ankle) headed for the IL. Seagle slashed .209/.261/.296 across 260 total plate appearances in the minors and is unlikely to see much action behind Brett Sullivan during the Padres' final two games. Joe Musgrove (shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day IL to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for Seagle.