Padres' Chase Headley: Dealing with finger injury
Headley is day-to-day after taking a grounder off the ring finger of his right (throwing) hand Sunday, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Despite the injury, Headley was able to take grounders and swing a bat on the side during Monday's workouts. He hopes to return to full action Tuesday and play in spring games by the end of the week. As things stand now, this should have little impact on him once the regular season arrives.
