Padres' Chase Headley: Making spring debut Thursday
Headley (finger) will start at third base and bat cleanup in Thursday's Cactus League game against the Padres.
It marks the spring debut for Headley, whose entry into the Padres' exhibition lineups was delayed after he hurt the ring finger on his throwing hand while fielding a grounder earlier this week. Headley, who was traded back to the Padres in December following three and a half seasons in the Bronx, is the frontrunner to open the 2018 campaign as San Diego's everyday third baseman. With no more than 14 home runs in any of the past five seasons, Headley rates as one of the lower-end fantasy options at the position.
