Padres' Chase Headley: Reunited with Padres

Headley was traded to the Padres along with Bryan Mitchell on Tuesday for an undisclosed package, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Headley was entering the final year of his contract, and the Yankees had a ready replacement in Miguel Andujar, so it is not surprising that they looked to unload his salary. He is coming off his best offensive season (.273/.352/.406) since 2013 -- his last full season with San Diego. Headley should slot in as the Padres' everyday third baseman, although with no commitment beyond 2018, they might be willing to opt for a younger internal option at some point if he is not producing. He is still a fringe fantasy option in most formats, but his playing time appears to be more secure, at least for the first half of the season.