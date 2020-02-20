Padres' Chase Johnson: Dealing with hamstring injury
Johnson has a bothersome hamstring and is day-to-day, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
The right-handed reliever was signed to a minor-league contract by San Diego in the offseason and is attending camp as a non-roster invitee. He is not expected to make the Opening Day roster.
