Hu signed a minor-league contract with the Padres on Thursday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

The right-hander spent all of 2019 in the minors, where he posted a 7.74 ERA with a 45:24 K:BB over 54.2 innings. Despite his struggles, he'll get a chance to bounce back within the Padres' organization. Given Hu's past experience in the majors, he will likely appear in major-league spring training as a non-roster invitee.

