Paddack allowed one earned run on two hits and no walks while striking out two across six innings Wednesday against the Brewers. He did not factor into the decision.

Paddack worked very efficiently, requiring only 68 pitchers to record his 18 outs. He generated only four swinging strikes, but he still limited the damage to only a solo home run off the bat of opposing pitcher Eric Lauer. Paddack is starting to return his 2019 form, as he's completed consecutive six-inning outings and has allowed only three earned runs across his last 16 frames. For the season, Paddack now has a 3.61 ERA, though he has managed only 36 strikeouts across 42.1 frames.