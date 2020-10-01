Paddack took the loss to the Cardinals on Wednesday in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series. He gave up six runs on eight hits while striking out one batter without a walk in 2.1 innings.

Paddack's fastball was a problem throughout the regular season, and while he had decent velocity Wednesday, the Cardinals had no trouble squaring up the pitch. Three of the four base-scoring hits against Paddack were off 94-mph offerings. He has taken a dramatic step backward after his stellar 2019 debut and will make for an interesting fantasy wild card in 2021.