Paddack (2-4) allowed five runs on six hits and walk over 4.1 innings Monday, striking out six and taking a loss against the Cubs.

Paddack was cursed by the long ball Monday with all five runs scoring against him coming off three homers, starting with a two-run shot by Javier Baez in the third inning. It was his first start of the season allowing multiple home runs. The 25-year-old righty had allowed just three runs over his previous 19 innings but saw his ERA jump to 4.24 after Monday's outing. Paddack is lined up to face the Mets at home this weekend.