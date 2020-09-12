Paddack was spotted on the field without a protective boot before Friday's postponed game against San Francisco and informed manager Jayce Tingler that his injured ankle felt better, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Paddack exited his start Thursday after two innings due to a sprained right ankle but appeared to be feeling better one day later. "He had a compression sleeve on last night," Tingler said. "He said he woke up and felt better this morning than he did last night. That seems to be a good sign." While the Padres will not allow Paddack to return until ready, there is some urgency given the limited number of games remaining before the team decides their starting rotation for the playoffs. Per AJ Cassavell of MLB.com, the right-hander is not a lock to be included.