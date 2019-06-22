Padres' Chris Paddack: Back from minors
The Padres recalled Paddack from High-A Lake Elsinore ahead of his scheduled start Saturday against the Pirates.
Reliever Gerardo Reyes was optioned to Triple-A El Paso to clear a spot on the active roster for Paddack, who was shut down for the past week and a half while the Padres remain mindful of restricting his workload this season. Paddack may be subjected to further non-injury-related shutdowns later in the season, but he should remain a worthy starting option in just about every fantasy format when he's included in the Padres' pitching schedule. He had been scuffling prior to his assignment to Lake Elsinore, however, posting a 5.76 ERA and 1.32 WHIP over his last five starts for San Diego.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 14 Preview: Top 10 Sleeper Hitters
With a series in London and a series in Colorado, Week 14 is fit for some interesting lineup...
-
Week 14 Preview: Two-Start Pitchers
The list of two-start pitchers for Week 14 is on the shorter side. Scott White looks to a boring...
-
Week 14 Fantasy Baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade values
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Bullpen Report: Iglesias or Lorenzen?
The Reds have thrown everybody for a loop with their recent bullpen usage, and Luke Jackson...
-
Waivers: Alzolay, Gallen make case
On a day of mostly bad pitching, the newcomers stood out, according to Scott White.