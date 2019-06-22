The Padres recalled Paddack from High-A Lake Elsinore ahead of his scheduled start Saturday against the Pirates.

Reliever Gerardo Reyes was optioned to Triple-A El Paso to clear a spot on the active roster for Paddack, who was shut down for the past week and a half while the Padres remain mindful of restricting his workload this season. Paddack may be subjected to further non-injury-related shutdowns later in the season, but he should remain a worthy starting option in just about every fantasy format when he's included in the Padres' pitching schedule. He had been scuffling prior to his assignment to Lake Elsinore, however, posting a 5.76 ERA and 1.32 WHIP over his last five starts for San Diego.