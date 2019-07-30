Paddack (7-5) picked up the win against the Orioles on Monday, giving up one earned run on three hits over 5.1 innings, striking out five and walking two as the Padres cruised to an 8-1 victory.

The big right-hander continues to excel in his rookie campaign, as his latest solid effort gives him a 2.78 ERA, a sparkling 0.90 WHIP and a 104:23 K:BB through 100.1 innings. The Padres seem intent on monitoring his workload, so it remains to be seen how many big-league innings they let him throw this season, but for now he looks primed to keep providing excellent numbers.