Padres' Chris Paddack: Bests Cardinals
Paddack (5-4) earned the win Saturday, allowing one run on two hits and a walk while striking out eight over six innings in a 12-2 win over the Cardinals.
Paddack helped his own cause, tying the game with his first major-league RBI on a groundout to ignite a seven-run second inning for the Padres. On the mound, the rookie was stingy, throwing 72 of his 97 pitches for strikes. Paddack owns a 3.05 ERA and 0.94 WHIP with an 81:17 K:BB heading into his next start versus the Dodgers.
