Paddack (4-4) picked up the win Friday after holding the Mariners scoreless with three strikeouts across six innings. He allowed two walks and one hit.

Paddack, who was lifted after two innings during last Friday's start because of a right ankle sprain, seemed to have made a full recovery thanks to a few extra days of rest. The 24-year-old was in dominant form, blanking the Mariners across six innings while allowing only a single to Evan White in the third frame. It was his fifth quality start of the year and the third time this season that he did not allow a run. With the win, Paddack improves to a 4.23 ERA and a 1.14 WHIP. He'll take the mound again Wednesday against the Angels.