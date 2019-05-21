Padres' Chris Paddack: Bounces back with another gem
Paddack improved to 4-2 on the season after allowing one run on five hits while striking out seven in a six-inning start against the Diamondbacks on Monday.
Paddack had failed to make it out of the fifth inning in his previous start but look as good as ever Monday. A small rally, involving no extra-base hits, got the Diamondbacks their only run in the third inning, but Paddack only allowed one other runner to reach second base the rest of the game. The rookie's ERA now sits at an incredible 1.93 through nine starts. He'll look to keep things going Sunday in Toronto.
