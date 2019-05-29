Padres' Chris Paddack: Cleared to start Wednesday
Paddack (neck) has been cleared to start Wednesday's game against the Yankees in New York.
He'll be taking the hill on eight days' rest after a sore neck prevented him from making his previously scheduled start Sunday in Toronto. Paddack will draw a tougher matchup as a result of being pushed back in the pitching schedule, but it's not expected that he'll face any restrictions in his return to action.
