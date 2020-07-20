Paddack will start in the Padres' season opener against the Diamondbacks on Friday.

Paddack was expected to serve as the Opening Day starter, but manager Jayce Tingler made the decision official Monday. The right-hander made his final tune-up in an intrasquad matchup Sunday as he threw 87 pitches over six innings, allowing two runs and striking out eight. Given Paddack's steady increase in workload since camp resumed, he shouldn't have any pitch count limitations to begin the regular season. The 24-year-old posted a 3.33 ERA and 0.98 WHIP over 140.2 innings with the Padres during his first major-league season in 2019.