Padres' Chris Paddack: Confirmed as Sunday's starter
Paddack has been named the starting pitcher for Sunday's game against the Giants.
Skipper Andy Green confirmed after Monday's exhibition that Paddack would indeed make his big-league debut during opening weekend.
