Padres' Chris Paddack: Continues throwing Sunday
Paddack threw a bullpen session Sunday, Keith Law of ESPN.com reports.
Paddack's fastball climbed up to 93 MPH during Sunday's workout, and Law reported that he was delivering a great changeup as well. Paddack, who underwent Tommy John surgery in August of 2016, will look to continue climbing through San Diego's farm system this coming season. He most recently threw at Low-A Fort Wayne in 2016, where he started three games and allowed just one run over a combined 14 innings.
