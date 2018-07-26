Paddack struck out eight over 5.2 scoreless innings for Double-A San Antonio in its 1-0 win over Corpus Christi on Wednesday.

After posting an exemplary 2.24 ERA and 0.90 WHIP over 52.1 innings with High-A Lake Elsinore earlier this season to earn a promotion, Paddack has nearly cut both marks in half since moving to Double-A, submitting a 1.19 ERA and 0.45 WHIP through his first four outings. The 22-year-old might carry more health risk than most pitching prospects with a Tommy John surgery already on his record, but his eye-popping numbers -- he owns a career 213:19 K:BB in 162.2 innings across five different minor-league stops -- have his stock surging.