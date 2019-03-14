Paddack gave up one earned run on five hits over four innings in San Diego's 9-3 Cactus League victory over the Angels on Wednesday, striking out six and walking none.

Paddack had never pitched above Double-A before this spring, but he's been dominant thus far in Cactus League play, with his latest sharp effort moving his ERA to 2.13 to go along with a league-leading 20 punchouts over 12.2 innings. Manager Andy Green has been mum to this point on exactly how San Diego's rotation will look to start the season, but Paddack continues to bolster his case for a spot with each strong outing.