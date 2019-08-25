Padres' Chris Paddack: Could be shut down
Paddack may be shut down at some point this season, though the Padres are conflicted about taking such action, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
In light of Paddack's recent struggles, there is concern in the Padres organization that the 23-year-old is fatigued and could benefit from extended rest or a complete shutdown. However, the prevailing viewpoint indicates that Paddack may best be served by being allowed to work through his slump and make five or six more starts. The plan for now seems to be to allow him extra rest between starts and to adjust his end-of-season schedule based on how he feels. After a dominant July in which Paddack posted a 1.90 ERA in 23.2 innings, he has stumbled to a 10.06 ERA in 17 frames in August.
