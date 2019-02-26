Manager Andy Green said Paddack has a "good chance" to make the rotation, Bill Center of MLB.com reports. "I think he should go to the mound every day expecting to make the rotation and pitching to make the rotation," the manager said. "If he shows himself as a great option for us, I will be excited about that. What day that is, if that's Opening Day, if it's a while into the season, we'll figure that out as camp unfolds."

Paddack seems more likely to open the season back in the minors, as he has yet to pitch above Double-A, though the Padres are apparently leaving the door open for the 23-year-old to seize an Opening Day rotation spot during camp. He posted an impressive 1.91 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 120:8 K:BB across seven starts (90.0 innings) with Double-A San Antonio in 2018, so if he's able to carry that success into spring, Paddack could break camp with the big club. In his first Cactus League appearance, the youngster allowed one unearned run on one hit and one walk while striking out four in two innings against the Brewers on Tuesday.