Paddack (2-3) earned the win over Seattle on Friday, hurling six innings and allowing one run on three hits and two walks while striking out six.

Paddack gave up a run in the first inning, but the San Diego offense handed him eight runs by the end of the second frame, allowing the right-hander to cruise through the remainder of his start. He finished having thrown a season-high six innings and has now yielded only two earned runs over his past three outings covering 13 frames. He'll look to build more momentum in his next appearance, which is currently slated to come at Milwaukee on Wednesday.