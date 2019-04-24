Paddack (1-1) got the win against the Mariners on Wednesday, throwing a seven-inning shutout while allowing just one hit, striking out nine and walking one as the Padres prevailed 1-0.

Paddack turned in a brilliant and efficient outing, needing just 83 pitches to make it through seven innings while allowing just two runners to reach base. The rookie has been a revelation so far this season, as he's now sporting a stellar 1.67 ERA, a 0.67 WHIP and a 30:8 K:BB through 27 innings. He'll look to keep it rolling in his next start, which will see him take the hill in a road matchup against the Braves on Tuesday.