Paddack (8-7) picked up the win against the Giants on Thursday, giving up just one earned run on five hits over seven strong innings, striking out eight with no walks in the Padres' 5-3 victory.

The talented rookie had been struggling lately, giving up 19 earned runs over his last four starts coming into the contest, but he bounced back with a dominant effort against the Giants and picked up his first win of August. Even with the recent struggles, the 23-year-old is posting solid numbers this season, as he's now sporting a 3.69 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 129:27 K:BB across 124.1 innings.