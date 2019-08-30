Padres' Chris Paddack: Dominant in win over Giants
Paddack (8-7) picked up the win against the Giants on Thursday, giving up just one earned run on five hits over seven strong innings, striking out eight with no walks in the Padres' 5-3 victory.
The talented rookie had been struggling lately, giving up 19 earned runs over his last four starts coming into the contest, but he bounced back with a dominant effort against the Giants and picked up his first win of August. Even with the recent struggles, the 23-year-old is posting solid numbers this season, as he's now sporting a 3.69 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 129:27 K:BB across 124.1 innings.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects Report: September call-ups
September call-ups are rarely all that you hope they'll be. Scott White assesses which prospects...
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...
-
Waivers: Dubon, Hilliard get the call
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Waivers: Jose Ramirez replacements
If you find yourself with an opening at third base all of a sudden, Scott White has you covered...
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...