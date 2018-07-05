Padres' Chris Paddack: Earns promotion to Double-A
Paddack was moved up to Double-A San Antonio on Thursday, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.
Paddack cruised through the High-A level, posting a 2.24 ERA and 0.90 WHIP over 10 starts with Lake Elsinore. In just 52.1 innings, he racked up a remarkable 83:4 K:BB after missing the entire 2017 season due to Tommy John surgery he underwent in August of 2016. Look for him to remain with San Antonio for the rest of this season.
