Paddack (2-0) earned the win in Monday's 5-4 victory over the Dodgers. He gave up three runs on five hits -- including one home run -- while fanning five across six innings.

Paddack tossed his second quality start of the season -- in three outings -- and has earned the win every time he reaches that feat. Paddack has allowed homers in back-to-back starts, but he has limited the damage while racking up 15 strikeouts in just 17 innings across his first three appearances. His next scheduled start will come Aug. 9 at home against Madison Bumgarner and the Diamondbacks.