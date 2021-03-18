Paddack had his first poor outing of spring training Wednesday night against the Cubs, allowing four runs on four hits and three walks over 1.2 innings, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. "It brings back last year a little bit," Paddack said afterward. "There were some starts I had success and some starts I didn't make it out of the second inning."

This was Paddack's first bad outing of the spring, and the Cubs aren't exactly a walkover, though he did well against them early in March. This outing illustrates that Paddack does come with some risk, and that's reflected in his ADP of approximately 100th overall in NFBC drafts.